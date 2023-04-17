Trial scheduled to begin for man accused of murdering ex-girlfriend in Bedford Heights

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Jury trial scheduled to begin Monday in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas for the Cleveland man accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend inside her Bedford Heights apartment.

Steaven Cawthorne was indicted on the charges of murder, aggravated murder and felonious assault for the murder of Gina Lampton, 26.

Accused of murdering his girlfriend in Bedford Heights. ((Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff))

Lampton was found dead on Nov. 5, 2021 in her home in the 5300 block of Northfield Road.

Bedford Heights Police Chief Michael Marotta said officers responded to Lampton’s home after receiving a call from her friends in Georgia to do a welfare check.

Cawthorne was arrested Nov. 9, 2021 in Akron.