University Circle police search for suspects accused of shooting victim after stealing his car

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Just before midnight Friday, there was violence at the Centers for Dialysis Care on Stokes Boulevard in Cleveland.

University Circle Police say a husband was picking his wife up from work when he was caught off guard.

“There were three younger males that approached the vehicle, brandished a weapon when he was in the driver’s seat and ordered him out. He did exit the vehicle and as they were driving away, they fired two shots,” said Detective Sergeant Alanna Smith of the University Circle Police Department.

The man was not hurt, but the bullets struck the building, leaving a gaping hole. Police say the suspects took off in the man’s Buick.

An eyewitness called police, and they are investigating.

The victims were too shaken up to talk on camera but police say they did everything they were supposed to.

“Thank goodness the victim was not hurt, they’re shaken up and psychologically there’s something going on,” said Detective Sergeant Smith.

Police tell 19 News the car was recovered two days later and they are processing it for evidence.

They also have surveillance video from the area that they’re using in the investigation.

In the meantime, they want people to stay alert.

“If they see something, say something. In this instance it was someone who witnessed something and called it in right away and we were able to get there very quickly and get the investigation started which is ongoing,” said Detective Sergeant Smith.

