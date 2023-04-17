U.S. Marshals say fugitive in the country illegally, wanted for assault

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force and Lorain police officers are looking for a fugitive wanted for assault.

There is a reward for information leading to the capture of Arturo Cavillo-Fernandez.

Cavillo-Fernandez is also wanted by Immigration and Customs Enforcement for illegal entry, said the U.S. Marshals.

Arturo Cavillo-Fernandez ((Source: U.S. Marshals))

Cavillo-Fernandez, 43, is described as a white mane, standing 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing approximately 200 pounds.

U.S. Marshals said he is known frequent the Cleveland area.

If you have any information, please call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or you can send a web tip at the following webpage http://www.usmarshals.gov/district/oh-n/index.html.

