‘Aaron Parsons is a barbaric predator’: Prosecutor on man who allegedly left double amputee on Cleveland train tracks

Aaron Parsons
Aaron Parsons(U.S. Marshals)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of carjacking a double amputee, beating him with a gun and then leaving him on train tracks has been indicted by the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury.

According to Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley, Aaron Parsons, 36, and two other men, approached the victim who was sitting in his car near E. 71st Street and Hosmer Avenue in Cleveland on Feb. 21.

They allegedly forced the victim at gunpoint to drive to the railroad tracks at W. 25th Street and Pearl Road in Cleveland.

Parsons and the two other suspects then beat the victim with guns and put him on the railroad tracks, saying “if the cold weather doesn’t kill you, a train will,” said O’Malley.

Before driving off in the victim’s car, which contained his two prosthetic legs, Parsons also threw the victim’s wheelchair in a ravine, according to O’Malley.

The victim managed to crawl to safety and call police. Police later found his vehicle burned near E. 59th Street and Park Avenue.

“Aaron Parsons is a barbaric predator,” said O’Malley. “Judgment day is coming.”

Parsons is also accused in the unrelated murder of a 23-year-old man on March 24 under the bridge by the same railroad tracks.

O’Malley said Parsons and Danielle Mayne-Hicks beat the man and shot him in the head multiple times before fleeing the scene.

Parsons was taken into custody on April 5.

Parsons was indicted on the following charges for both crimes:

  • Three counts of aggravated murder
  • Four counts of murder
  • One count of attempted murder
  • Three counts of aggravated robbery
  • Four counts of robbery
  • Three counts of kidnapping
  • Two counts of tampering with evidence
  • Two counts of arson
  • One count of grand theft
  • Two counts of having weapons under disability

Mayne-Hicks was indicted on the following charges:

• Two counts of aggravated robbery

• Two counts of robbery

• Two counts of kidnapping

