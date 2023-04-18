2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
MM Brackets

Akron police arrest 6 people during Jayland Walker protests

By Julia Bingel
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A total of six people were arrested by Akron police Monday after several hours of protests over the grand jury decision not to indict any officers in connection with the fatal shooting of Jayland Walker last June.

According to Akron police, a caravan of protesters started blocking traffic and committing traffic violations around 7:40 p.m. in the areas of West Akron, East Akron and S. Main Street.

Grand jury declines to indict Akron officers in deadly police shooting of Jayland Walker
Protests break out in Akron following grand jury decision in Jayland Walker death

Police said over 60 vehicles were involved and created “a risk to public safety and an undeniable concern for uninvolved citizens traveling in the area.” Officers added some drivers were blocking traffic and others were creating disturbances.

Officers began making traffic stops and said during several stops, people approached them on foot while others yelled obscenities from the distance. During two traffic stops, police said at least two illegal handguns were recovered.

According to Akron police, they also heard gunshots in the area of S. Main Street and E. Wilbeth Road around 8:40 p.m. and someone set off fireworks on Main Street. No injuries were reported.

The protest wrapped up around midnight.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio Turnpike
Ohio Turnpike announces travel bans due to impending weather
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June.
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric nearly double
United States Marshals Service (USMS) seal
US Marshals find 14-year-old Cleveland girl missing since July in Columbus with 41-year-old man
I-71 interchange
Gov. DeWine’s approval of new I-71 interchange is a controversial tale of 2 cities
Two people are accusing a local contractor of ripping them off.
Ohio customers speak out about contractor: ‘I just can’t stand that he’s doing this to everybody’

Latest News

The Cleveland Clinic announced Tuesday that masks are now optional for patients, visitors and...
Cleveland Clinic drops mask mandate, cites dropping COVID cases
Charles F. Cochran drove away in a silver 2009 Chrysler Cruiser with Ohio plate FGW 4173
Missing endangered 67-year-old Stark County man last seen April 17
Aaron Parsons
‘Aaron Parsons is a barbaric predator’: Prosecutor on man who allegedly left double amputee on Cleveland train tracks
The Mentor Marsh State Nature Preserve is one of a number of preserves owned by the museum
Cleveland Museum of Natural History announces Earth Day celebrations