BCI files show mountain of evidence in Jayland Walker police shooting death

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We’re getting a closer look at the evidence the grand jury saw as they weighed whether or not to indict the eight officers involved in shooting and killing Jayland Walker.

Monday, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced the grand jury, made up of nine Summit County voters, declined to indict the officers.

That means they will face no criminal charges in Walker’s death.

19 Investigates has been pouring through the massive investigative report from Ohio BCI.

We’re also learning more about how Walker had changed in the weeks before he died.

The file includes a mountain of evidence-- with dozens of videos, photos and interviews and hundreds of documents.

A bag of evidence in the Jayland Walker case. (Ohio BCI)

Interviews with the officers involved

19 Investigates read through each interview transcript between BCI agents and all eight Akron officers involved in the deadly police shooting of Jayland Walker.

BCI’s report shows the officers, who have not been named, fired dozens of gunshots in 6.7 seconds.

Each officer fired between three to 18 shots at Walker.

In the transcripts, officers said they kept shooting because Walker was still moving when he hit the ground.

BCI agents asked many of the officers whether so many shots were “excessive.”

Over and over, officers pointed out they are trained to shoot to kill and “neutralize” the threat.

We learned half of the officers involved in the shooting are military veterans.

A photo of handcuffs used in the Jayland Walker case. (Ohio BCI)

The month leading up to the shooting

Tragedy hit Walker’s life about a month before this happened.

His fiancée died in a car accident.

A timeline from BCI breaks down what happened next.

Walker’s Google searches included “quickest ways to die” and “what happens when you drink bleach.”

He continued to text his fiancée and tried to buy the house they were renting together.

But his loan was denied.

After that he went to a gun range and bought a gun-- the one that was later found in his car after he died.

Walker’s best friend was a Summit County deputy.

The file shows, during a job interview with the Euclid Police Department a few days after he died, his friend told police Walker was depressed and it was possibly a case of “suicide by cop.”

Walker’s friend later denied saying this.

Investigators did not conclude this was suicide by cop.

They said it was clear Walker was going through a difficult time.

Friends said he was hurt, but doing okay.

You can see the files for yourself on the Ohio Attorney General’s website here.

