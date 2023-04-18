2 Strong 4 Bullies
Car belonging to missing East Cleveland man found in Cleveland Heights park

By Julia Bingel
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - East Cleveland police are asking for the community’s help in locating a missing 33-year-old man.

Thaddeus Coleman was last seen at his home on Beersford Road around 8 p.m. on April 14.

Thaddeus Coleman
Thaddeus Coleman((Source: East Cleveland police))

Coleman’s mother told police her son works on the west side of the city and is usually back home in his room by night time. Aggnes Coleman added her son does not frequent bars.

East Cleveland police said Thaddeus Coleman’s car was found in Forest Hills Park in Cleveland Heights around 8:30 p.m. on April 15.

According to police, his friends found his vehicle after checking places he frequents.

Anyone with information on Thaddeus is asked to call East Cleveland police.

