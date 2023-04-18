2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Clinic drops mask mandate, cites dropping COVID cases

The Cleveland Clinic announced Tuesday that masks are now optional for patients, visitors and...
The Cleveland Clinic announced Tuesday that masks are now optional for patients, visitors and caregivers in U.S. facilities.(MGN)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Clinic announced Tuesday that masks will be optional for patients, visitors and caregivers in U.S. facilities starting Thursday, April 20.

Officials say masking may still be required on certain units dedicated to the care of particularly vulnerable patients and are highly encouraged for those experiencing respiratory symptoms or that have come in contact with someone with COVID-19.

The Cleveland Clinic says they are able to make the change due to a decrease in COVID-19 cases and patients who need to be hospitalized for COVID-19.

If a patient prefers a provider wear a mask, the caregiver will do so, officials say.

The release says the hospital will continue to adjust policies to best serve its communities, including requiring masking again in the fall to help limit the spread of influenza and other respiratory viruses.

