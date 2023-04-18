Cleveland Museum of Natural History announces Earth Day celebrations

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Museum of Natural History is inviting community members to visit April 23 for an earth Day celebration.

Guests of Earth Day Community day will have the opportunity to meet with representatives from local organizations that are working to protect and preserve natural resources by building connections in our communities, officials say.

Alliance for the Great Lakes, Case Western Reserve University Women in Science and Engineering Roundtable, Cleveland Cultural Gardens, Drink Local. Drink Tap. Inc. and Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District will all be at the event to talk with visitors/

Officials say planetarium shows, 3D movies, free hikes and wildlife presentations will be available.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.