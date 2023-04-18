2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
MM Brackets

Cleveland Museum of Natural History announces Earth Day celebrations

The Mentor Marsh State Nature Preserve is one of a number of preserves owned by the museum
The Mentor Marsh State Nature Preserve is one of a number of preserves owned by the museum(Source: The Cleveland Museum of Natural History)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Museum of Natural History is inviting community members to visit April 23 for an earth Day celebration.

Guests of Earth Day Community day will have the opportunity to meet with representatives from local organizations that are working to protect and preserve natural resources by building connections in our communities, officials say.

Alliance for the Great Lakes, Case Western Reserve University Women in Science and Engineering Roundtable, Cleveland Cultural Gardens, Drink Local. Drink Tap. Inc. and Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District will all be at the event to talk with visitors/

Officials say planetarium shows, 3D movies, free hikes and wildlife presentations will be available.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio Turnpike
Ohio Turnpike announces travel bans due to impending weather
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June.
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric nearly double
United States Marshals Service (USMS) seal
US Marshals find 14-year-old Cleveland girl missing since July in Columbus with 41-year-old man
I-71 interchange
Gov. DeWine’s approval of new I-71 interchange is a controversial tale of 2 cities
Two people are accusing a local contractor of ripping them off.
Ohio customers speak out about contractor: ‘I just can’t stand that he’s doing this to everybody’

Latest News

Lamika Hendon
Grandma, mom, granddaughter plead not guilty in shooting death of woman on Cleveland’s East Side
$5K bond set for Cleveland attorney indicted on child porn, drug charges
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley announced Tuesday that a grand jury returned an...
Cuyahoga County prosecutor indicts 2 for 6 robberies across Cleveland, Euclid
Congresswoman Emilia Sykes announced Monday, she would be asking the Department of Justice to...
Ohio lawmaker asks DOJ to investigate after Jayland Walker grand jury fails to indict