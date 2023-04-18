Cleveland’s weekly food truck events returning in May

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Downtown Cleveland Alliance’s food truck events are back for seconds starting May 1.

Officials say May 1 will kick off Memorial Mondays, where food trucks will be available at Fort Huntington Park.

The Downtown Cleveland Alliance says Walnut Wednesdays starts May 3 in Perk Plaza, and Public Square will begin hosting Food truck Tuesdays May 16.

All food truck events will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. beginning in May and ending in September, officials say.

