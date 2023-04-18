Ohio lawmaker asks DOJ to investigate after Jayland Walker grand jury fails to indict

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -On Monday, it was announced by the Ohio Attorney General (AG) Dave Yost there would be no charges against the 8 Akron police officers who shot and killed Jayland Walker in June of 2022.

In the hours that followed the announcement, the family of Walker and their attorneys held a vigil to discuss the outcome of the grand jury’s decision.

In attendance was Ohio Congresswoman Emilia Sykes who represents the 13th District, including Akron, and voiced her disappointment.

“And when that trust is broken, and people no longer feel served by those who swore to protect and serve, trust erodes and our communities suffer,” Sykes said. “Let me be clear when I say my disappointment today isn’t a blanket attack on law enforcement.”

Immediately after the AG’s announcement his office post more than 260 documents, files and evidence presented to the grand jury.

In those files, it showed Walker was going through an emotional time leading up to the shooting on June 27.

His fiancé died in a car crash on May 28, 2022.

In the weeks that followed Walker’s phone shows he had been searching topics online like, “what happens when you drink bleach,” and “quickest ways to die.”

In the weeks that followed the death of Jayland Walker's fiancé, his Google search history showed, "what happens when you drink bleach," and "quickest ways to die." (Source: Ohio Attorney General)

While the AG and his special prosecutor stopped short of saying this was a “suicide by cop,” situation they noted that Jayland had not been himself in the month leading up to the chase and shooting.

In Ohio, only seven of nine members of a grand jury need to vote in favor of charges.

It is against the rules of a grand jury for the AG to reveal how the vote in the Walker case went, although they were able to say the jury consisted of three men and six women, and two of the jurors were Black.

As for the Walker family, their attorneys and even Sykes just because the grand jury failed to indict, this case is not over.

“As a member of Congress representing the city of Akron and it’s surrounding areas, I will formally request the Department of Justice to begin an investigation into the pattern and practices of the Akron Police Department.”

