WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Two women are accused of shoplifting over $3,000 worth of merchandise from Sunglass Hut at Crocker Park, Westlake Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspects.

Westlake Police said the department got a call from the store reporting the theft of several pairs of sunglasses around 2:45 p.m. on April 8.

The theft happened about 30 minutes before police were called and the duo of suspects already left the store, according to WPD.

The employees told police that the suspects looked like they were mother and daughter, and the older woman appeared to be pregnant, WPD stated.

WPD said the suspects concealed seven pairs of sunglasses that cost more than $3,000 altogether before leaving the store without paying.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspects shared by Westlake Police:

Crocker Park shoplifters steal $3,000 worth of Sunglass Hut merchandise, Westlake Police say (Westlake Police)

Crocker Park shoplifters steal $3,000 worth of Sunglass Hut merchandise, Westlake Police say (Westlake Police)

If you recognize either of these women or have any other information on this shoplifting, call Ptl. Carman at 440-871-3311.

Reference report #2308858 with your tips.

Tipsters can stay anonymous.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.