Cuyahoga County prosecutor indicts 2 for 6 robberies across Cleveland, Euclid

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley announced Tuesday that a grand jury returned an indictment for two people charged with six aggravated robberies in Cleveland and Euclid.

Officials say 20-year-old Xhyair Bennett and 18-year-old Errol Bankston committed six robberies across 12 days at stores in Cleveland and Euclid.

The two robbed four dollar stores and two drug stores, initiating a cash transaction and pointing a gun at cashiers once the cash drawer was open, officials say.

On March 22, 2023, Xhyair Bennett and Errol Bankston entered a Family Dollar near Superior Avenue and East 74th Street in Cleveland. They approached the store clerk at the register with a $10 bill. When the clerk opened the register, they pointed a gun and said, “give me everything you got.” They grabbed all the money in the register and then fled the scene. The Cleveland Division of Police responded to the scene.

Later that day, Bennett and Bankston entered a Dollar General near Superior Avenue and East 51st Street in Cleveland. They walked around the store for approximately 20 minutes and attempted to distract the other employees from the register. Then, they approached the store clerk at the register with a gun and demanded her to open the register. They grabbed all the money in the register and then fled the scene. The CPD responded to the scene.

On March 24, Bennett and Bankston entered a Dollar General near St. Clair Avenue and East 79th Street in Cleveland. They approached the store clerk at the register with a box of cereal and a $20 bill. When the clerk opened the register, they pointed a gun and said, "give me the money." They grabbed all the money in the register and demanded him to open a second register. The clerk was unable to open it and then they fled the scene. The CPD responded to the scene.

On March 26, Bennett and Bankston entered a Rite Aid near Superior Avenue and East 53rd Street in Cleveland. They walked around the store and approached the store clerk with candy. When the clerk opened the register, they reached over to her and said, "give me that" while holding a gun. The clerk gave them all the money in the register, and then fled the scene. The CPD responded to the scene.

On April 2, Bennett and Bankston entered a Walgreens near Euclid Avenue and Dille Road in Euclid. They approached the store clerk at the register with a bag of candy. When the clerk opened the register, they pointed a gun at him and demanded the clerk to leave the register open and to not move. They grabbed all the money in the register, and then fled the scene. The Euclid Police Department responded to the scene.

On April 3, Bennett and Bankston entered a Dollar General near St. Clair Avenue and East 105th Street in Cleveland. They approached the store clerk at the register with store items. When the clerk opened the register, they pointed a gun at her and said they were taking the money. They grabbed all the money in the register, confronted a security guard, and then fled the scene. The CPD responded to the scene. Bennett was arrested later that day.