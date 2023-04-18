CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The duo who pointed a gun at an 82-year-old man, knocked him to the ground, and robbed him of $6,500 are on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspects.

Police said the victim was gathering some property from a lot that he rents at East 101st Street and St. Clair Avenue around 9 a.m. on April 14.

The victim told officers that the two male suspects walked up to him and asked for a dollar, according to police.

As soon as the victim gave them four quarters, a gun was pointed at him, said police.

Police said he was knocked down and assaulted before the suspects went into his pockets and stole $6,500 and his bank card.

The suspects then ran away, according to police.

There was no description of the suspects.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspects shared by the Cleveland Division of Police:

Duo assaults, robs 82-year-old man of $6,500 at gunpoint, Cleveland Police say (Cleveland Police)

Duo assaults, robs 82-year-old man of $6,500 at gunpoint, Cleveland Police say (Cleveland Police)

If you recognize these suspects or have any other information on this aggravated robbery, call Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.