2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
MM Brackets

Former Cleveland Browns player Chris Smith dies at 31

FILE - In this Aug. 8, 2019, file photo, Cleveland Browns defensive end Chris Smith (50) sits...
FILE - In this Aug. 8, 2019, file photo, Cleveland Browns defensive end Chris Smith (50) sits on the sideline during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Washington Redskins in Cleveland. The Cleveland Browns have released defensive end Chris Smith, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, whose girlfriend was killed tragically in September. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane, File)(Ron Schwane | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/WBTV) - Former Cleveland Browns player Chris Smith has died at 31, according to a tweet from his high school.

He was an all-state defensive end and part of back-to-back state championship teams at West Rowan High School in 2008 and 2009.

He played college football at Arkansas and was drafted in the fifth round of the 2014 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

He also played in Cincinnati and made a brief stop with the Carolina Panthers.

Most recently, Smith was playing in the XFL with the Seattle Dragons.

Smith’s cause of death has not been released.

His passing comes almost four years after Petara Cordero, his girlfriend and the mother of their daughter, was killed in a car accident on an interstate in Cleveland.

Police say a tire blew on Smith’s car and it hit a media wall. Cordero was struck and killed by another driver after getting out of the car.

Cordero had recently given birth to the couple’s first child, a daughter, Haven Harris Smith, before that September 2019 crash.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio Turnpike
Ohio Turnpike announces travel bans due to impending weather
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June.
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric nearly double
United States Marshals Service (USMS) seal
US Marshals find 14-year-old Cleveland girl missing since July in Columbus with 41-year-old man
I-71 interchange
Gov. DeWine’s approval of new I-71 interchange is a controversial tale of 2 cities
Two people are accusing a local contractor of ripping them off.
Ohio customers speak out about contractor: ‘I just can’t stand that he’s doing this to everybody’

Latest News

Cleveland Browns Logo on Field
Cleveland Browns ask for fan submissions for potential new dog logo
The "Diamond C" logo is an evolution of the team's classic Block C logo.
Reviewed call aids Nats’ rally in 7-6 win over Guardians
Ohio State wide receivers coach Brian Hartline instructs his players against Rutgers during an...
Ohio State Football Offensive Coordinator Brian Hartline taken to hospital after ATV crash
Cavs drop game 1 to Knicks 101-97