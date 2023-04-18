Former Cleveland Browns player Chris Smith dies at 31

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/WBTV) - Former Cleveland Browns player Chris Smith has died at 31, according to a tweet from his high school.

He was an all-state defensive end and part of back-to-back state championship teams at West Rowan High School in 2008 and 2009.

He played college football at Arkansas and was drafted in the fifth round of the 2014 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

He also played in Cincinnati and made a brief stop with the Carolina Panthers.

Rest in Peace to a West Rowan Legend! Chris was a better person than he was player! The impact he had on those around him will be remembered forever! pic.twitter.com/9oVKyM4Gs2 — West Rowan Football (@WRowan_Football) April 18, 2023

Most recently, Smith was playing in the XFL with the Seattle Dragons.

Smith’s cause of death has not been released.

His passing comes almost four years after Petara Cordero, his girlfriend and the mother of their daughter, was killed in a car accident on an interstate in Cleveland.

Police say a tire blew on Smith’s car and it hit a media wall. Cordero was struck and killed by another driver after getting out of the car.

Cordero had recently given birth to the couple’s first child, a daughter, Haven Harris Smith, before that September 2019 crash.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.