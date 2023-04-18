Grand jury indicts Cleveland man for killing 4 people in 2019; including, pregnant 18-year-old

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cuyahoga County Grand Jury indicted a 34-year-old man for murdering four people on Cleveland’s East Side in 2019.

According to Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley, Terrell Silver entered a home near East 144th Street and Kinsman Road between Sept. 7, 2019 and Sept. 21, 2019.

Terrell Silver ((Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff))

Once inside the home, Silver allegedly shot all four victims multiple times as they were laying on mattresses on the floor.

Two girls, ages 18 and 19, and two men, ages 20 and 23, were found deceased inside the home by Cleveland police officers on Sept. 21, 2019.

O’Malley said the 18-year-old woman was five and a half months pregnant.

“Today’s indictment demonstrates that victims are not forgotten. Law enforcement continues to investigate and search for those responsible who commit these violent crimes that are destroying lives and adversely impacting our community. My thoughts and prayers are with the families of these victims as we begin seeking justice for this horrendous crime,” said Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley.

O’Malley said the investigation utilized information initially gathered and additional investigative resources including DNA and gun tool mark evidence that linked Silver to the crime.

Terrell Silver was indicted on the following charges:

• 15 counts of aggravated murder

• One count of aggravated burglary

• One count of aggravated robbery

• One count of having weapons under disability

• One count of tampering with evidence

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.