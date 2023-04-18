Grandma, mom, granddaughter plead not guilty in shooting death of woman on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Three family members accused in the murder of a 61-year-old woman have pleaded not guilty and are being held at the Cuyahoga County Justice Center.

Cleveland police said Lamika Hendon, 47, her 66-year-old mom Dianna Hendon and her 24-year-old daughter Zabreah Hendnon killed Jemetta Cooper on April 12 at an apartment building in the 12700 block of Shaker Blvd.

Police said the women were arguing about Dianna Hendon being evicted.

Lamika Hendon is charged with aggravated murder and is being held on a $75,000 bond.

Dianna Hendon is charged with murder and is being held on a $20,000 bond.

Zabreah Hendon is charged with aggravated murder and is being held on a $1 million bond.

Lamika Hendon is a bus driver with the Bedford City Schools.

Below is a statement from the Bedford City School District:

We are aware of a recent incident that occurred with an employee, outside of our district and in no way affiliated with our schools or their employment with our schools. We cannot comment on an ongoing criminal matter, but the District is taking all appropriate measures, including placing the individual on leave consistent with ODE and Board policies. The individual will not be allowed on school property during the pendency of the criminal matter and the District is weighing all options at this time.

