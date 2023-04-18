2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
MM Brackets

Grandma, mom, granddaughter plead not guilty in shooting death of woman on Cleveland’s East Side

By Julia Bingel
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Three family members accused in the murder of a 61-year-old woman have pleaded not guilty and are being held at the Cuyahoga County Justice Center.

Cleveland police said Lamika Hendon, 47, her 66-year-old mom Dianna Hendon and her 24-year-old daughter Zabreah Hendnon killed Jemetta Cooper on April 12 at an apartment building in the 12700 block of Shaker Blvd.

Police said the women were arguing about Dianna Hendon being evicted.

Lamika Hendon is charged with aggravated murder and is being held on a $75,000 bond.

Lamika Hendon
Lamika Hendon((Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff))

Dianna Hendon is charged with murder and is being held on a $20,000 bond.

Zabreah Hendon is charged with aggravated murder and is being held on a $1 million bond.

Lamika Hendon is a bus driver with the Bedford City Schools.

Below is a statement from the Bedford City School District:

We are aware of a recent incident that occurred with an employee, outside of our district and in no way affiliated with our schools or their employment with our schools. We cannot comment on an ongoing criminal matter, but the District is taking all appropriate measures, including placing the individual on leave consistent with ODE and Board policies. The individual will not be allowed on school property during the pendency of the criminal matter and the District is weighing all options at this time.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio Turnpike
Ohio Turnpike announces travel bans due to impending weather
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June.
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric nearly double
United States Marshals Service (USMS) seal
US Marshals find 14-year-old Cleveland girl missing since July in Columbus with 41-year-old man
I-71 interchange
Gov. DeWine’s approval of new I-71 interchange is a controversial tale of 2 cities
Two people are accusing a local contractor of ripping them off.
Ohio customers speak out about contractor: ‘I just can’t stand that he’s doing this to everybody’

Latest News

The Mentor Marsh State Nature Preserve is one of a number of preserves owned by the museum
Cleveland Museum of Natural History announces Earth Day celebrations
$5K bond set for Cleveland attorney indicted on child porn, drug charges
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley announced Tuesday that a grand jury returned an...
Cuyahoga County prosecutor indicts 2 for 6 robberies across Cleveland, Euclid
Congresswoman Emilia Sykes announced Monday, she would be asking the Department of Justice to...
Ohio lawmaker asks DOJ to investigate after Jayland Walker grand jury fails to indict