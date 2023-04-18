Jayland Walker supporters hold rally, march in Akron

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Members of The Freedom BLOC organized a march and rally Tuesday afternoon to show their support for Jayland Walker.

The event began at 1 p.m. at The First Congregational Church in Akron.

On Monday, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced none of the Akron police officers involved in the fatal shooting of Walker last June will face criminal charges.

Six people were arrested Monday evening after several hours of protests in downtown Akron.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.