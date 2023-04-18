2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
MM Brackets

Jayland Walker supporters hold rally, march in Akron

By Julia Bingel
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Members of The Freedom BLOC organized a march and rally Tuesday afternoon to show their support for Jayland Walker.

The event began at 1 p.m. at The First Congregational Church in Akron.

On Monday, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced none of the Akron police officers involved in the fatal shooting of Walker last June will face criminal charges.

Six people were arrested Monday evening after several hours of protests in downtown Akron.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio Turnpike
Ohio Turnpike announces travel bans due to impending weather
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June.
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric nearly double
United States Marshals Service (USMS) seal
US Marshals find 14-year-old Cleveland girl missing since July in Columbus with 41-year-old man
I-71 interchange
Gov. DeWine’s approval of new I-71 interchange is a controversial tale of 2 cities
Two people are accusing a local contractor of ripping them off.
Ohio customers speak out about contractor: ‘I just can’t stand that he’s doing this to everybody’

Latest News

Terrell Silver
Grand jury indicts Cleveland man for killing 4 people in 2019; including, pregnant 18-year-old
Kirtland Police Department (file photo)
Kirtland road shut down due to ‘police and fire situation’
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) celebrates with teammates after making a basket...
‘LET EM KNOW’: Cleveland Cavaliers 2023 playoffs fan guide
The Cleveland Clinic announced Tuesday that masks are now optional for patients, visitors and...
Cleveland Clinic drops mask mandate, cites dropping COVID cases