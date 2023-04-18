2 Strong 4 Bullies
Kirtland road shut down due to ‘police and fire situation’

Kirtland Police Department (file photo)
Kirtland Police Department (file photo)(Kirtland Police Department)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
KIRTLAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Kirtland Fire Department confirmed Tibbetts Road is shut down due to a “police and fire situation.”

The road is blocked from US-6 to the Chesterland border, which feeds into Caves Road.

Kirtland Fire instructs the community to avoid the area.

The incident began around noon on April 18.

Authorities have not yet confirmed details of the “situation.”

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

