LakewoodAlive kicks off paint program for 2023 season

LAKEWOOD, Ohio

LakewoodAlive’s Housing Outreach Program announced the return of its Paint Lakewood Program for the 2023 season Tuesday afternoon.

The Paint Lakewood Program aims to revitalize Lakewood neighborhoods, while reducing lead hazards and educating residents on lead safety issues.

The program, which is available to low-to-moderate income residents, works in partnership with the city of Lakewood to help make exterior whole-home painting affordable for qualified homeowners and residents.

Paint Lakewood provides a grant of up to $4,500 to qualifying homes for exterior paint, supplies and professional labor costs.

The program offers a grant on a sliding scale to help reduce the cost of an exterior paint job.

“We understand that the cost of materials and labor has increased. This program is designed to make the price tag on exterior home painting within reach for hardworking families and individuals,” said Allison Urbanek, LakewoodAlive’s Housing & Internal Operations Director. “Through this program, we hope to remove barriers that prevent a home from being kept in good repair, along with promoting lead based paint awareness and safety practices.”

Qualified Paint Lakewood Program applicants must meet HUD-established income guidelines, and other restrictions do apply. For more information, visit LakewoodAlive.org/PaintLakewood or contact Ava Olic, LakewoodAlive’s Staff Program Assistant, at 216-521-0655.

