‘LET EM KNOW’: Cleveland Cavaliers 2023 playoffs fan guide

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As the 2023 playoffs heat up, 19 News has all the information fans need to enjoy the game right here in Cleveland.

Studio West 117 is teaming up with the Cavs to host the game three watch party at 8:30 p.m. Friday, April 21.

Studio West 117, located at 1384 Hird Avenue, will open its doors at 6:30 p.m. for fans to enjoy pregame appearances by members of the Cavs entertainment teams, including the PowerHouse, Scream Team, 216 Stix and mascot Sir CC.

Officials say the first 100 guests will receive a drink ticket (21 and over), a rally towel and Cavs t-shirt.

Everyone in attendance will be automatically entered into the raffle to win a variety of Cavs prizes.

The best of seven series takes on a 2-2-1-1-1 format, which means there are four possible home games in the first round.

While the date and time of Game 2 is still to be announced, it will be played in Cleveland.

The Cavs said the “fun and energy inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse has created one of the best home court advantages in the NBA” with 41 consecutive sellouts this season.

This also means that the expected demand for playoff game tickets will be met with limited supply.

Go to Cavs.com/Tickets to get available tickets for Round 1, Game 1 and 2.

There is a six ticket limit while supplies last.

Fans can register for Playoff Priority to get a first-come, first-served opportunity to buy tickets from a limited supply of future home playoff games before they go on sale to the general public.

The next on sale will be for the next game the Cavs play at home.

This could be Game 5 in Round 1, or Game 1 in Round 2.

To get Playoff Priority, become a member of Cavs United at Cavs.com/Enroll, or sign up to create a free Cavs United profile at Cavs.com/United.

With the games quickly approaching, the Cavaliers are getting ready to have fans “rock the house!”

Fans at Game 1 will receive a Cavs Playoff T-shirt presented by Phantom Fireworks, a matching Rally Towel courtesy of Canon, and an LED Bracelet.

Game 2 fans will get a Cavs Playoff T-shirt presented by Medical Mutual and a matching Rally Towel courtesy of Jet’s Pizza.

Cleveland Cavaliers 2023 NBA Playoffs Game 1 and 2 T-shirt giveaways (Cleveland Cavaliers)

“The team is calling on fans to raise the roof on the FieldHouse—bring the energy, volume and passion that fuels their fire on the court! Get to your seats early, WEAR the t-shirts and wear OUT the rally towels that all fans in attendance will receive!” the Cavaliers instructed.

But the free tees aren’t the only thing fans will get.

The Cavs said there will be fun for fans of all ages, including Cavs-inspired face paint and temporary tattoos, interactive photo opportunities, music, and performances by the Cavs entertainment teams.

But even if you don’t have a ticket to the game, you can still get in on the Cavs playoff excitement downtown with the free indoor Tailgate at Tower City before every game.

The dates and times of the the tailgates depend on the release of the NBA schedule.

Fans can still “rock the house” at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse even when the Cavaliers are on the road by cheering on the team at the watch parties!

Details on the Official Cavs Road Game Watch Parties for Game 3 and 4 will be announced at Cavs.com/Playoffs.

Round 1 games that are not selected for exclusive national broadcast will be aired on Bally Sports Ohio.

All Cavaliers 2023 NBA Playoffs games will be broadcasted on Cavs flagship stations WTAM, Cleveland 1100 AM, 106.9 FM, and on 100.7 WMMS when the schedule doesn’t conflict with Cleveland Guardians games.

Whether they’re watching or listening to the game, fans can put their basketball IQ to the test by making real-time predictions on what will unfold on the court by playing Cavs Pick ‘Em.

The free-to-play live predictive gaming platform rewards fans with points for every correct prediction.

Cavs said fans have the change to win these prizes for every playoff game:

1st place - $100 Cavs Team Shop Gift Card

2nd place- $50 Cavs Team Shop Gift Card

3rd place- $25 Cavs Team Shop Gift Card

Go to cavspickem.com to play.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.