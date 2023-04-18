2 Strong 4 Bullies
Medina Township Police search for 3 suspects in Walmart theft

By Patrick Stout
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 9:30 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MEDINA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are searching for three suspects who were involved in stealing multiple items from Walmart on Monday, according to a Medina Township Police Facebook post.

Police say that all three suspects fled in a white Ford F-150.

Police say they have already looked into the lawn care service on the suspect with the green sweatshirt.

If you have information on these individuals contact Officer Matt O’Donnell at 330-723-1408.

