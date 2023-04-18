MEDINA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are searching for three suspects who were involved in stealing multiple items from Walmart on Monday, according to a Medina Township Police Facebook post.

Medina Township Police search for 3 suspects in Walmart theft (Medina Township Police)

Police say that all three suspects fled in a white Ford F-150.

Police say they have already looked into the lawn care service on the suspect with the green sweatshirt.

Medina Township Police search for 3 suspects in Walmart theft (Medina Township Police)

Police say they have already looked into the lawn care service on the suspect with the green sweatshirt. (Medina Township Police)

If you have information on these individuals contact Officer Matt O’Donnell at 330-723-1408.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.