Missing endangered 67-year-old Stark County man last seen April 17

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton Police issued a statewide alert for missing and endangered 67-year-old Charles F. Cochran, who suffers from heart and liver disease which reportedly causes confusion.

He was described by police as 6′1″ tall, 270 pounds, with brown hair, and blue eyes.

Cochran was last seen by his wife at 9:30 p.m. on April 17, according to police.

He was wearing a gray zip-up hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, a Cleveland Browns baseball hat, a cross necklace, a silver wedding band, and a black pinky ring, police listed.

Police said he drove away from his Louisville home on Michigan Boulevard in a silver 2009 Chrysler Cruiser with Ohio plate FGW 4173 possibly around 2 a.m.

Call 911 if you see Cochran or know where he may be.

