Northeast Ohio Weather: Lake effect snow in the area this morning

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A large area of low pressure is spinning away well to our north. Lots of moisture still in the our area. The air mass is cold enough for lake effect snow this morning. It’s a west steering wind. Best chance for snow will be along the lakeshore and east of Cleveland. Some snow accumulation is possible in the more persistent snow bands. The lake effect will mix with rain as the temperatures slowly moderate into the 40s. The sky will gradually clear outside of the zones impacted by lake effect moisture. A west wind will gust over 33 mph at times. The sky will continue to clear tonight. It’ll be quite chilly as temperatures fall well into the 30s by early tomorrow morning. Warming takes place the next few days. A surge of very warm air Thursday could push temperatures above 80 degrees. This will be in advance of the next system.

