12-year-old Lorain girl missing since April 16

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain Police asked the community to help find missing 12-year-old Shyanna Tolbert, who has not been seen since April 16.

Tolbert was described by police as approximately 5′ tall, between 70-90 pounds, with brownish/reddish hair, and brown eyes.

Police said she left her home in the middle of the night on April 16 without telling her family, who did not know she was missing until the morning.

Her family has not seen or heard from Tolbert since, and it is unknown where she is, according to police.

Call the Lorain Police Department at 440-204-2105 if you see her or know where she may be.

Shyanna Tolbert (Lorain County CSI: Crime Scene Identification)

