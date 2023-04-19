19 First Alert Weather Safety Guide

2 Strong 4 Bullies
The 19 First Alert Weather Team helps you get prepared for severe weather
By Patrick Stout
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Welcome to the 19 First Alert Weather Day Safety Guide, a resource center to help you prepare for severe weather in Northeast Ohio.

The First Alert Weather Team, who for 19 years have been deemed ‘most accurate’, have created a series of videos on severe weather preparation.

Our team of gifted meteorologists, including Chief Jason Nicholas, Jeff Tanchak, Samantha Roberts, Kelly Dobeck, Erika Paige and Jon Loufman, will walk you through the appropriate safety steps for tornadoes, rainstorms and more.

DEFINITION: What is a ‘19 First Alert Weather Day’?

CLOSINGS AND DELAYS: Up-to-date list including schools, businesses, churches

Severe Weather Checklist:

Click here for a copy of the Severe Weather Checklist that you can keep at home.
  • Flashlight
  • Batteries
  • Portable cell phone charger
  • Bottled water
  • Canned and non-perishable food
  • Manual can opener
  • Extra pet food
  • Personal hygiene items
  • Prescription medication
  • First aid kit
  • Sleeping bag and blanket
  • Baby supplies
  • Battery or hand crank radio
  • Cash

Has severe weather busted your pipes or knocked out your power? Find contact information below for several Northeast Ohio utility companies.

For customers who have FirstEnergy, you can also report a power outage online.

Cleveland Public Power, The Illuminating Company and Cleveland Water Department are on standby...
Follow the 19 First Alert Weather Team on social media:

