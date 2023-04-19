19 First Alert Weather Safety Guide
The 19 First Alert Weather Team helps you get prepared for severe weather
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Welcome to the 19 First Alert Weather Day Safety Guide, a resource center to help you prepare for severe weather in Northeast Ohio.
The First Alert Weather Team, who for 19 years have been deemed ‘most accurate’, have created a series of videos on severe weather preparation.
Our team of gifted meteorologists, including Chief Jason Nicholas, Jeff Tanchak, Samantha Roberts, Kelly Dobeck, Erika Paige and Jon Loufman, will walk you through the appropriate safety steps for tornadoes, rainstorms and more.
Severe Weather Checklist:
- Flashlight
- Batteries
- Portable cell phone charger
- Bottled water
- Canned and non-perishable food
- Manual can opener
- Extra pet food
- Personal hygiene items
- Prescription medication
- First aid kit
- Sleeping bag and blanket
- Baby supplies
- Battery or hand crank radio
- Cash
Has severe weather busted your pipes or knocked out your power? Find contact information below for several Northeast Ohio utility companies.
For customers who have FirstEnergy, you can also report a power outage online.
