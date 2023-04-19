19 First Alert Weather Safety Guide

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Welcome to the 19 First Alert Weather Day Safety Guide, a resource center to help you prepare for severe weather in Northeast Ohio.

The First Alert Weather Team, who for 19 years have been deemed ‘most accurate’, have created a series of videos on severe weather preparation.

Our team of gifted meteorologists, including Chief Jason Nicholas, Jeff Tanchak, Samantha Roberts, Kelly Dobeck, Erika Paige and Jon Loufman, will walk you through the appropriate safety steps for tornadoes, rainstorms and more.

DEFINITION: What is a ‘19 First Alert Weather Day’?

Severe Weather Checklist:

Flashlight

Batteries

Portable cell phone charger

Bottled water

Canned and non-perishable food

Manual can opener

Extra pet food

Personal hygiene items

Prescription medication

First aid kit

Sleeping bag and blanket

Baby supplies

Battery or hand crank radio

Cash

Has severe weather busted your pipes or knocked out your power? Find contact information below for several Northeast Ohio utility companies.

For customers who have FirstEnergy, you can also report a power outage online.

Cleveland Public Power, The Illuminating Company and Cleveland Water Department are on standby for outages and emergencies amid severe winter weather. (Source: WOIO)

