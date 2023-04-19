2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Akron restaurant still boarded up, taking precautions as Jayland Walker protests continue

By Caitlin McCarthy
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Daily Pressed in Downtown Akron still has its windows boarded up, as they are bracing for more Jayland Walker protests.

The restaurant dealt with damage from protesters nine months ago when Walker was fatally shot by Akron police.

“We had about five windows broken out, the front and our side door window was busted out as well,” Chris Sedlock, the restaurant’s owner, said.

Jayland Walker supporters hold rally, march in Akron

Sedlock said his sales have dipped since the boards went up, bracing for the grand jury decision.

A decision that ultimately led to not charge the eight officers involved in Walker’s death with a crime.

“That’s why we’re out here asking people, ‘you know the windows are boarded up, but we’re still open, we’re still here,’” Sedlock said.

Downtown Akron was quiet Wednesday afternoon, but it was much different less than 48 hours earlier.

Six protesters were arrested Monday night.

Akron police arrest 6 people during Jayland Walker protests

Police said over 60 vehicles were involved and created “a risk to public safety and an undeniable concern for uninvolved citizens traveling in the area.” Officers added some drivers were blocking traffic and others were creating disturbances.

“I think a lot of businesses in the area have let their employees work from home and due to that we’ve seen a decline in people walking Downtown and patronizing our shop during lunch time,” Sedlock said.

Sedlock said a lot of businesses are on edge of what may happen. However, he does feel Akron is taking a step in the right direction.

“It’s now realizing that we have grown already and we are progressing forward,” Sedlock said.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio Turnpike
Ohio Turnpike announces travel bans due to impending weather
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June.
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric nearly double
United States Marshals Service (USMS) seal
US Marshals find 14-year-old Cleveland girl missing since July in Columbus with 41-year-old man
I-71 interchange
Gov. DeWine’s approval of new I-71 interchange is a controversial tale of 2 cities
Two people are accusing a local contractor of ripping them off.
Ohio customers speak out about contractor: ‘I just can’t stand that he’s doing this to everybody’

Latest News

Akron restaurant still boarded up, taking precaution as Jayland Walker protests continue
Akron restaurant still boarded up, taking precaution as Jayland Walker protests continue
Trial underway for man accused of murdering ex-girlfriend in Bedford Heights
Trial underway for man accused of murdering ex-girlfriend in Bedford Heights
Jeff Benedict on LeBron
Jeff Benedict on LeBron
Ochsner: Is it dangerous for my teenager to turn to TikTok for medical advice?
HEALTH ALERT: Medical professionals warn parents after Ohio teen dies from TikTok challenge