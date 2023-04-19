Akron restaurant still boarded up, taking precautions as Jayland Walker protests continue

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Daily Pressed in Downtown Akron still has its windows boarded up, as they are bracing for more Jayland Walker protests.

The restaurant dealt with damage from protesters nine months ago when Walker was fatally shot by Akron police.

“We had about five windows broken out, the front and our side door window was busted out as well,” Chris Sedlock, the restaurant’s owner, said.

Sedlock said his sales have dipped since the boards went up, bracing for the grand jury decision.

A decision that ultimately led to not charge the eight officers involved in Walker’s death with a crime.

“That’s why we’re out here asking people, ‘you know the windows are boarded up, but we’re still open, we’re still here,’” Sedlock said.

Downtown Akron was quiet Wednesday afternoon, but it was much different less than 48 hours earlier.

Six protesters were arrested Monday night.

Police said over 60 vehicles were involved and created “a risk to public safety and an undeniable concern for uninvolved citizens traveling in the area.” Officers added some drivers were blocking traffic and others were creating disturbances.

“I think a lot of businesses in the area have let their employees work from home and due to that we’ve seen a decline in people walking Downtown and patronizing our shop during lunch time,” Sedlock said.

Sedlock said a lot of businesses are on edge of what may happen. However, he does feel Akron is taking a step in the right direction.

“It’s now realizing that we have grown already and we are progressing forward,” Sedlock said.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.