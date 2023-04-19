Cleveland teen missing since April 9

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are looking for a teenage girl they say was last seen April 9.

Police say 15-year-old Ni’yoniah Dotson was last seen in the area of West 114 Street and Lorain Avenue in Cleveland.

Dotson has black hair and brown eyes, police say.

The missing girl was last seen wearing blue pants and a multi-colored jacket, officials say.

If you know her location, call Detective Joseph Markey at (216) 623-2536.

