Cleveland teen missing since April 9

Cleveland police are looking for a teenage girl they say was last seen April 9.
Cleveland police are looking for a teenage girl they say was last seen April 9.(Source: Cleveland Division of Police)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 6:26 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are looking for a teenage girl they say was last seen April 9.

Police say 15-year-old Ni’yoniah Dotson was last seen in the area of West 114 Street and Lorain Avenue in Cleveland.

Dotson has black hair and brown eyes, police say.

The missing girl was last seen wearing blue pants and a multi-colored jacket, officials say.

If you know her location, call Detective Joseph Markey at (216) 623-2536.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

