2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Confirmed measles case in Summit County

By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A single confirmed measles case in an unvaccinated person is under investigation by Summit County Public Health (SCPH), according to officials.

“Our communicable disease staff is working diligently to identify and notify any potential exposures.” said Donna Skoda, SCPH Health Commissioner.

SCPH said the most important thing to do to protect against measles is get the measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine if you have not already.

Ninety percent of unvaccinated people who are exposed to measles will become infected, according to SCPH.

MMR vaccinations are available through SCPH’s clinic, which can be reached at 330-375-2772 to make an appointment.

Measles spreads through coughing, talking or being in the same room as someone with the disease.

Symptoms include a high fever, cough, runny nose and watery eyes, followed by a rash that typically spreads from the head to the rest of the body.

According to SCPH, it generally takes eight to 12 days from exposure to the first symptom, which is usually a fever.

Anyone with symptoms of measles should call their doctor, or a clinic, and they will let you know if you should come in for a visit. Remember to call ahead of time to let them know your symptoms and potential exposure to measles before going into the office or urgent care facility.

For questions, please call 330-375-2662. For more information regarding measles, visit https://www.scph.org/news/measles or https://odh.ohio.gov/know-our-programs/vaccinepreventable-diseases/resources/measles.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio Turnpike
Ohio Turnpike announces travel bans due to impending weather
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June.
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric nearly double
United States Marshals Service (USMS) seal
US Marshals find 14-year-old Cleveland girl missing since July in Columbus with 41-year-old man
I-71 interchange
Gov. DeWine’s approval of new I-71 interchange is a controversial tale of 2 cities
Two people are accusing a local contractor of ripping them off.
Ohio customers speak out about contractor: ‘I just can’t stand that he’s doing this to everybody’

Latest News

The blue Pontiac Vibe drove through a railroad crossing arm before being struck by a train late...
North Canton driver struck by train crossing Fulton Road, flees
Vehicle linked to assault (Source: Cleveland police)
Man accused of human trafficking at Cleveland RTA station withdraws guilty plea
Aerial footage of the Norfolk Southern train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio
East Palestine tracks, contaminated soil to be removed
Protest in Akron on April 17, 2023
No arrests during Tuesday Jayland Walker protests in Akron, police say