Confirmed measles case in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A single confirmed measles case in an unvaccinated person is under investigation by Summit County Public Health (SCPH), according to officials.

“Our communicable disease staff is working diligently to identify and notify any potential exposures.” said Donna Skoda, SCPH Health Commissioner.

SCPH said the most important thing to do to protect against measles is get the measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine if you have not already.

Ninety percent of unvaccinated people who are exposed to measles will become infected, according to SCPH.

MMR vaccinations are available through SCPH’s clinic, which can be reached at 330-375-2772 to make an appointment.

Measles spreads through coughing, talking or being in the same room as someone with the disease.

Symptoms include a high fever, cough, runny nose and watery eyes, followed by a rash that typically spreads from the head to the rest of the body.

According to SCPH, it generally takes eight to 12 days from exposure to the first symptom, which is usually a fever.

Anyone with symptoms of measles should call their doctor, or a clinic, and they will let you know if you should come in for a visit. Remember to call ahead of time to let them know your symptoms and potential exposure to measles before going into the office or urgent care facility.

For questions, please call 330-375-2662. For more information regarding measles, visit https://www.scph.org/news/measles or https://odh.ohio.gov/know-our-programs/vaccinepreventable-diseases/resources/measles.

