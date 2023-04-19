Crime spree of gun violence in Cleveland over the weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There were at least 17 shootings in Cleveland Friday through Monday two of them were deadly.

With Mayor Justin Bibb’s State of The state Of the City address happening tonight, there is community concern about all the shootings.

Ward 8 councilman, Mike Polensek, also serves as safety committee chair. He is speaking about the problem and what he’d like to see as solutions to the growing problem. “We have to get the Ohio Highway Patrol up here to start doing traffic enforcement. Law enforcement starts with traffic. Then you’ve got to look at who’s the worst of the worst. Then you’ve got to partner with the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the U.S. Marshall’s Office to go after the worst of the worst.”

Here’s a look at year-to-year stats for 2022-2023 January 1st through April 1st Grand Theft MV up over 85.%, Arson up almost - 52%, Theft up more than– 13%, Felonious Assault (no firearm) up more than 11%, and Rape up almost – 11%

Local pastor of Sure House Baptist Church, Reverend Aaron Phillips, the Executive Director of the Cleveland Clergy Coalition is calling for more community involvement to help stop the violence.

“I am very concerned about all these guns that are on the streets and how, in particular, they’re getting to young people. It seems to me there should be some law enforcement to keep these guns off the streets. I think this has to have a holistic approach. We absolutely have to have good quality policing but we also need community engagement where people feel responsible for each again.”

Mayor Bibb said the will address public safety among the many issues he wants to touch on during his State of City address.

