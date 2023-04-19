2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Crime spree of gun violence in Cleveland over the weekend

By Harry Boomer
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 7:33 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There were at least 17 shootings in Cleveland Friday through Monday two of them were deadly.

With Mayor Justin Bibb’s State of The state Of the City address happening tonight, there is community concern about all the shootings.

Ward 8 councilman, Mike Polensek, also serves as safety committee chair. He is speaking about the problem and what he’d like to see as solutions to the growing problem. “We have to get the Ohio Highway Patrol up here to start doing traffic enforcement. Law enforcement starts with traffic. Then you’ve got to look at who’s the worst of the worst. Then you’ve got to partner with the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the U.S. Marshall’s Office to go after the worst of the worst.”

Here’s a look at year-to-year stats for 2022-2023 January 1st through April 1st Grand Theft MV up over 85.%, Arson up almost - 52%, Theft up more than– 13%, Felonious Assault (no firearm) up more than 11%, and Rape up almost – 11%

Local pastor of Sure House Baptist Church, Reverend Aaron Phillips, the Executive Director of the Cleveland Clergy Coalition is calling for more community involvement to help stop the violence.

“I am very concerned about all these guns that are on the streets and how, in particular, they’re getting to young people. It seems to me there should be some law enforcement to keep these guns off the streets. I think this has to have a holistic approach. We absolutely have to have good quality policing but we also need community engagement where people feel responsible for each again.”

Mayor Bibb said the will address public safety among the many issues he wants to touch on during his State of City address.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio Turnpike
Ohio Turnpike announces travel bans due to impending weather
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June.
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric nearly double
United States Marshals Service (USMS) seal
US Marshals find 14-year-old Cleveland girl missing since July in Columbus with 41-year-old man
I-71 interchange
Gov. DeWine’s approval of new I-71 interchange is a controversial tale of 2 cities
Two people are accusing a local contractor of ripping them off.
Ohio customers speak out about contractor: ‘I just can’t stand that he’s doing this to everybody’

Latest News

Akron restaurant still boarded up, taking precaution as Jayland Walker protests continue
Akron restaurant still boarded up, taking precaution as Jayland Walker protests continue
Trial underway for man accused of murdering ex-girlfriend in Bedford Heights
Trial underway for man accused of murdering ex-girlfriend in Bedford Heights
Crime sprite of gun violence in Cleveland over the weekend
Crime sprite of gun violence in Cleveland over the weekend
Police lights
Suspect arrested in connection with Ohio Statehouse murder