2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
MM Brackets

Downtown Akron relatively quiet Tuesday night after grand jury decision in Jayland Walker case

By Jim Nelson
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:58 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - As night fell in Akron on Tuesday, the streets of downtown were mostly quiet after several planned demonstrations were held during the day in protest of a grand jury declining to indict the Akron officers who shot and killed Jayland Walker.

As of 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, only a handful of protesters were seen in the demonstration zone on South High St.

There were no immediate reports of widespread demonstrations elsewhere in the city.

Earlier in the day, Freedom Bloc held a march and protest in various locations in Akron.

The calm start to the night is a sharp contrast from Monday when six people were arrested during protests. According to Akron police, a caravan of protesters started blocking traffic and committing traffic violations around 7:40 p.m. in the areas of West Akron, East Akron and S. Main Street.

RELATED: Protests break out in Akron following grand jury decision in Jayland Walker death

Around 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, nonprofit Christian organization ‘Love Akron’ held a vigil inside the demonstration zone. Approximately 40 people worshipped together in a circle, with several offering prayers and encouragement.

Akron Public Schools announced classes would resume on Wednesday after closing Tuesday due to potential security concerns.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio Turnpike
Ohio Turnpike announces travel bans due to impending weather
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June.
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric nearly double
United States Marshals Service (USMS) seal
US Marshals find 14-year-old Cleveland girl missing since July in Columbus with 41-year-old man
I-71 interchange
Gov. DeWine’s approval of new I-71 interchange is a controversial tale of 2 cities
Two people are accusing a local contractor of ripping them off.
Ohio customers speak out about contractor: ‘I just can’t stand that he’s doing this to everybody’

Latest News

Jackson high school students staged a protest in the cafeteria Monday following several...
Racist videos of Jackson High School students, parent spark movements for change
Downtown Akron relatively quiet Tuesday night after grand jury decision in Jayland Walker case
Downtown Akron relatively quiet Tuesday night after grand jury decision in Jayland Walker case
Racist videos of Jackson High School students, parent spark movements for change
Racist videos of Jackson High School students, parent spark movements for change
Jayland Walker supporters hold rally, march in Akron
Jayland Walker supporters hold rally, march in Akron