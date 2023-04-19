2 Strong 4 Bullies
East Palestine tracks, contaminated soil to be removed

Aerial footage of the Norfolk Southern train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio
Aerial footage of the Norfolk Southern train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio(NTSB)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WOIO) - Governor Mike DeWine announced Tuesday that the north rail line tracks in East Palestine are expected to be removed.

The governor says that the tracks are expected to be removed starting Wednesday to prepare for the removal of the soil beneath.

Contractors clean area after dump truck carrying contaminated soil from East Palestine crashes

Contaminated soil is being moved out of the city and taken to toxic waste handlers to be disposed of.

24 tons of excavated East Palestine soil still needs to be removed, state says

