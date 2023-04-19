2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
MM Brackets

Elyria firefighters rescue injured man

Elyria rescue
Elyria rescue((Source: Elyria fire))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LORAIN COUNTY Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria firefighters rescued an injured man stuck on the bank of the water underneath the Washington Avenue Bridge.

Elyria Fire Chief Joseph Pronesti said firefighters were called to the area around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

When they arrived, Chief Pronesti said crews quickly assessed his injuries and placed him in a Stokes Basket and carried him to a waiting medic squad.

A medical helicopter responded and transported the victim to a local hospital.

His name and condition have not been released.

“Great teamwork by all on scene,” said Chief Pronesti.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio Turnpike
Ohio Turnpike announces travel bans due to impending weather
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June.
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric nearly double
United States Marshals Service (USMS) seal
US Marshals find 14-year-old Cleveland girl missing since July in Columbus with 41-year-old man
I-71 interchange
Gov. DeWine’s approval of new I-71 interchange is a controversial tale of 2 cities
Two people are accusing a local contractor of ripping them off.
Ohio customers speak out about contractor: ‘I just can’t stand that he’s doing this to everybody’

Latest News

Protest in Akron on April 17, 2023
No arrests during Tuesday Jayland Walker protests in Akron, police say
Vehicle linked to assault (Source: Cleveland police)
Sentencing for man convicted of human trafficking at Cleveland RTA station
Cleveland police say a missing boy was last seen at school April 12.
Parma boy missing a week, police say
Cleveland police are looking for a teenage girl they say was last seen April 9.
Cleveland teen missing since April 9