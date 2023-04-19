Elyria firefighters rescue injured man

LORAIN COUNTY Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria firefighters rescued an injured man stuck on the bank of the water underneath the Washington Avenue Bridge.

Elyria Fire Chief Joseph Pronesti said firefighters were called to the area around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

When they arrived, Chief Pronesti said crews quickly assessed his injuries and placed him in a Stokes Basket and carried him to a waiting medic squad.

A medical helicopter responded and transported the victim to a local hospital.

His name and condition have not been released.

“Great teamwork by all on scene,” said Chief Pronesti.

