Guardians hang on to take series finale in Detroit, 3-2

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Jose Ramirez and Cal Quantrill came through for the Guardians in Wednesday’s 3-2 win at Detroit.

Ramirez hit a 3-run homer in the 6th inning to break a scoreless tie.

Jose Ramirez got all of this one to break the scoreless tie! pic.twitter.com/7KsQ1nV2NA — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 19, 2023

Quantrill went 6 shutout innings but had to leave after taking a line drive off the leg on his final hitter.

Cal Quantrill looks like he took some damage on this Kerry Carpenter liner pic.twitter.com/j5PuCFBIsa — Casey Drottar (@CDrottar19) April 19, 2023

“He’s fine,” manager Terry Francona said.

With the win, Cleveland salvages the finale of a 3-game set after dropping both ends of a doubleheader Tuesday.

The Guardians are off Thursday then welcome Miami to town for a 3-game weekend series.

