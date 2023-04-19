Guardians hang on to take series finale in Detroit, 3-2
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Jose Ramirez and Cal Quantrill came through for the Guardians in Wednesday’s 3-2 win at Detroit.
Ramirez hit a 3-run homer in the 6th inning to break a scoreless tie.
Quantrill went 6 shutout innings but had to leave after taking a line drive off the leg on his final hitter.
“He’s fine,” manager Terry Francona said.
With the win, Cleveland salvages the finale of a 3-game set after dropping both ends of a doubleheader Tuesday.
The Guardians are off Thursday then welcome Miami to town for a 3-game weekend series.
