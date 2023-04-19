2 Strong 4 Bullies
Guardians hang on to take series finale in Detroit, 3-2

The Guardians fastball logo, inspired by the helmets worn by the Guardians of Traffic on the...
The Guardians fastball logo, inspired by the helmets worn by the Guardians of Traffic on the Hope Memorial Bridge.(Source: Cleveland Guardians)
By Christopher Dellecese
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Jose Ramirez and Cal Quantrill came through for the Guardians in Wednesday’s 3-2 win at Detroit.

Ramirez hit a 3-run homer in the 6th inning to break a scoreless tie.

Quantrill went 6 shutout innings but had to leave after taking a line drive off the leg on his final hitter.

“He’s fine,” manager Terry Francona said.

With the win, Cleveland salvages the finale of a 3-game set after dropping both ends of a doubleheader Tuesday.

The Guardians are off Thursday then welcome Miami to town for a 3-game weekend series.

