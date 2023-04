CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Jeff Benedict, author of the new book “LeBron,” told 19 News that LeBron James’ greatest accomplishment has come off the court---the fact that the global superstar has never been in any trouble.

Benedict will be at Loganberry Books in Shaker Heights Thursday at 7 p.m. to discuss the book.

