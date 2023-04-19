Lyndhurst residents discuss police policy of late-night door knocking over parking tickets

LYNDHURST, Ohio (WOIO) - Residents started online discussions over a police practice the mayor called a “courtesy”: knocking on front doors, even at night, to collect parking fees.

“I’ve never heard it before,” said Jane Vajda, who had lived in the community for over 10 years and was shopping in a Lyndhurst Giant Eagle.

The city of Lyndhurst prohibits street-side parking between the hours of 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. Violations of this and other rules lead fines; if left unpaid, they can result in a person’s car getting towed.

In certain cases, Lyndhurst police officers would knock on residents’ doors, even if said officers are working a night shift, as a final call to pay those fines.

“Feels like overreach for parking tickets,” said Margie Bogart, also in an interview with 19 News.

19 News spoke to Mayor Patrick Ward about the practice. He explained it is not found in any local law or ordinance; it is rather a courtesy that’s been around for at least 7 years.

He explained it’s a practice “that the [police] department members have adopted and chief has permitted: to avoid a resident waking up to find their car has been towed.”

Not everyone in the city agrees with this perspective. An online post about a recent experience with an officer sparked an online discussion on the topic, and the thought of those interviewed by 19 News were mixed.

Bogart said she would rather have her car towed. “Yes, rather than be frightened,” she said. “Because awful things are happening, frankly everybody has a gun except for me. I would not like them to frighten me in the wee hours of the morning.”

“I wouldn’t appreciate my car being towed,” said Vadja. “I guess if you had that many tickets, and that’s just one way they try to clear it up, they have to do what they have to do.”

Mayor Ward confirmed with 19 News that the practice is currently under internal review: “Because people seem to be upset that we’re courteous? Yes, it’s going to be under review.”

There are currently no plans to hold any public meeting on the subject. Mayor Ward did encourage residents to attend city council meetings, which take place on the first and third Monday of each month.

“There’s never been a comment that’s not been addressed,” he said.

