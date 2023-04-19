2 Strong 4 Bullies
No arrests during Tuesday Jayland Walker protests in Akron, police say

Protest in Akron on April 17, 2023
Protest in Akron on April 17, 2023
By Julia Bingel
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 9:43 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - According to Akron police, there were no arrests or major incidents during Jayland Walker protests Tuesday.

On Monday, police arrested a total of six people after several hours of protests over the grand jury decision not to indict any officers in connection with the fatal shooting of Walker last June.

According to Akron police, a caravan of protesters started blocking traffic and committing traffic violations around 7:40 p.m. Monday in the areas of West Akron, East Akron and S. Main Street.

Grand jury declines to indict Akron officers in deadly police shooting of Jayland Walker
Protests break out in Akron following grand jury decision in Jayland Walker death

Police said over 60 vehicles were involved and created “a risk to public safety and an undeniable concern for uninvolved citizens traveling in the area.” Officers added some drivers were blocking traffic and others were creating disturbances.

Officers began making traffic stops and said during several stops, people approached them on foot while others yelled obscenities from the distance. During two traffic stops, police said at least two illegal handguns were recovered.

According to Akron police, they also heard gunshots in the area of S. Main Street and E. Wilbeth Road around 8:40 p.m. and someone set off fireworks on Main Street. No injuries were reported.

Akron police have confirmed the following people were arrested Monday:

  • Emmanuel Evans, charged with criminal trespass
  • Aubrey Corbett, charged with open container
  • Shalon Harris, charged with obstructing
  • Heather Kaiser, charged with open container
  • Elijah Hawkins, received a weapons charge
  • Patrick Johnson, charges unknown (not pictured below; no photo available)
Akron police arrest 6 people during Jayland Walker protests (left to right: Emmanuel Evans,...
Akron police arrest 6 people during Jayland Walker protests (left to right: Emmanuel Evans, Aubrey Corbett, Heather Kaiser, Elijah Hawkins and Shalon Harris)(Source: Summit County Jail)

