North Canton driver struck by train crossing Fulton Road, flees

The blue Pontiac Vibe drove through a railroad crossing arm before being struck by a train late Tuesday
The blue Pontiac Vibe drove through a railroad crossing arm before being struck by a train late Tuesday(Source: Canton Police Department)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A North Canton man was cited for OVI after driving over an active railroad crossing and being struck by a train that was crossing Fulton Road late Tuesday evening, according to Canton Police.

Police say 44-year-old Jason Reed was impaired at the time of the crash.

Officials say Reed failed to yield to a railroad crossing gate arm and struck the gate arm before being struck by the train.

A blue Pontiac Vibe was struck by a train in Canton late Tuesday.
A blue Pontiac Vibe was struck by a train in Canton late Tuesday.(Source: Canton Police Department)

The vehicle fled the scene but was found 30 minutes later about .2 miles away from the scene, police say.

The train, owned by Wheeling & Lake Erie Railway Company, was not derailed by the accident.

Canton police reported no injuries as a result of the crash.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

