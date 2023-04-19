North Canton driver struck by train crossing Fulton Road, flees

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A North Canton man was cited for OVI after driving over an active railroad crossing and being struck by a train that was crossing Fulton Road late Tuesday evening, according to Canton Police.

Police say 44-year-old Jason Reed was impaired at the time of the crash.

Officials say Reed failed to yield to a railroad crossing gate arm and struck the gate arm before being struck by the train.

A blue Pontiac Vibe was struck by a train in Canton late Tuesday. (Source: Canton Police Department)

The vehicle fled the scene but was found 30 minutes later about .2 miles away from the scene, police say.

The train, owned by Wheeling & Lake Erie Railway Company, was not derailed by the accident.

Canton police reported no injuries as a result of the crash.

