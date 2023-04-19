North Canton driver struck by train crossing Fulton Road, flees
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A North Canton man was cited for OVI after driving over an active railroad crossing and being struck by a train that was crossing Fulton Road late Tuesday evening, according to Canton Police.
Police say 44-year-old Jason Reed was impaired at the time of the crash.
Officials say Reed failed to yield to a railroad crossing gate arm and struck the gate arm before being struck by the train.
The vehicle fled the scene but was found 30 minutes later about .2 miles away from the scene, police say.
The train, owned by Wheeling & Lake Erie Railway Company, was not derailed by the accident.
Canton police reported no injuries as a result of the crash.
Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.