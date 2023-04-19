2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio Weather: Warmer air returns; possible record breaking heat tomorrow

Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 1:31 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The air mass is warming in Ohio. Just some scattered high clouds around today. A lake breeze will keep the high temperature in the 50s near the shore. You’ll make it well into the 60s outside of the lake breeze zone. Much warmer tonight as overnight temperatures drop into the 40s and 50s. A surge of very warm air arrives tomorrow. This will be out ahead of the next cold front. A breezy afternoon with a south wind increasing 10 to 20 mph. High temperatures forecast to spike above 80 degrees. The record high in Cleveland is 83 degrees. We feel we can come at least close to that. That cold front arrives Friday. We have showers in the forecast, especially during the afternoon and Friday night.

