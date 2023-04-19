2 Strong 4 Bullies
Parent attacks 2 principals at Elyria school with mace, officials say

(Elyria Police)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The principal and assistant principal at an Elyria elementary school were sprayed with mace by an angry parent Tuesday morning, school officials said.

According to officials with the Elyria City School District, Assistant Principal Katie Huff was at standing at the front door of Hamilton Elementary in the 1200 block of Middle Ave. just before 9 a.m. when the mom approached.

The 27-year-old mom was cursing and using aggressive body language, said school officials.

Huff moved away from the parent and continued to get students into the school and Principal Joel Melvin joined her at the door.

While they were standing in the doorway, the parent sprayed the substance into the eyes of Melvin and then turned the can towards Huff, said school officials.

No students were in the area at the time.

School officials said the principals were able to close the door and keep the parent out of the building.

Huff was not injured, but Melvin did experience some side effects.

School officials called Elyria police and placed Hamilton Elementary under a “HOLD” for several hours Tuesday.

During a “HOLD”, the school day continues normally inside the school but students are kept in their classrooms or grade-level pods.

The parent, identified as Jessica Houze, fled the school after the attack, but was arrested later that morning by Elyria police.

Houze is charged with assault and criminal trespass.

