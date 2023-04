PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police say a missing boy was last seen at school April 12.

Jeremiah Cole was last seen wearing black shorts and a red shirt, police say.

Police say Cole has red hair and green eyes, with a right nose piercing.

If you know Cole’s whereabouts call Detective Daniel Zola at 216-623-2755.

