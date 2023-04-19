2 Strong 4 Bullies
Sentencing for man convicted of human trafficking at Cleveland RTA station

Vehicle linked to assault (Source: Cleveland police)(SOURCE: Cleveland Police Department)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 6:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A second man convicted in connection with a human trafficking incident at a Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority (RTA) station in April 2022 is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.

Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley said David McCord, 44, and Sean Simpkins, 40, assaulted and dragged a 22-year-old woman to a car on W. 98th Street on April 3, 2022.

Cleveland police officers located Simpkins and McCord after tracking down the stolen vehicle.

In February, McCord pleaded guilty to abduction, receiving stolen property, drug trafficking and drug possession. Judge Michael Shaughnessy sentenced him to three years in prison.

According to police, Simpkins was in possession of a 10-inch machete, cocaine and heroin when he was arrested.

McCord was in possession of a loaded handgun when police arrested him in the car on West 104th street. He also had a bag containing methamphetamine, cocaine and Xanax, a commonly-used antidepressant.

