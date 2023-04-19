State lawmakers considering $62 million for Cleveland land bridge to connect to lakefront
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio House of Representatives is looking to set aside over $60 million to help fund a land bridge project downtown.
According to a version of House Bill 33 from the 135th General Assembly which includes proposed amendments, page 4920 gives $62 million to item 1956G7. Page 4936 of the same document describes the money for said item will be used ”to support the Cleveland Municipal Land Bridge project.”
The land bridge project has been a hot topic with city leaders for years, and the Haslams—owners of the Cleveland Browns and the Columbus Crew—have also been a driving force behind the project. Last year, ODOT’s Office of Jobs and Commerce awarded $2.5 million to the city and Haslam Sports Group.
19 News reached out to both Mayor Justin Bibb’s office and City Council President Blaine Griffin. Both parties chose not to comment on the subject until more details on the budget are available.
Some see the land bridge as a major step in the renovation plans for Cleveland Browns Stadium. The team is in the process of determining the next steps for a major overhaul.
In a previous statement from the Haslam Sports Group from 2021, they conducted studies into how to provide accessibility to the lakefront:
19 News reached out to the Haslam Sports Group, but representatives said they had no plans to share in the near future—it will still take time before a final project is finalized.
19 News also reached out to Ohio House Representative Bride Rose Sweeney from Westlake, who is on the Finance committee, but has not provided a response.
Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.