State lawmakers considering $62 million for Cleveland land bridge to connect to lakefront

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio House of Representatives is looking to set aside over $60 million to help fund a land bridge project downtown.

According to a version of House Bill 33 from the 135th General Assembly which includes proposed amendments, page 4920 gives $62 million to item 1956G7. Page 4936 of the same document describes the money for said item will be used ”to support the Cleveland Municipal Land Bridge project.”

The land bridge project has been a hot topic with city leaders for years, and the Haslams—owners of the Cleveland Browns and the Columbus Crew—have also been a driving force behind the project. Last year, ODOT’s Office of Jobs and Commerce awarded $2.5 million to the city and Haslam Sports Group.

19 News reached out to both Mayor Justin Bibb’s office and City Council President Blaine Griffin. Both parties chose not to comment on the subject until more details on the budget are available.

Some see the land bridge as a major step in the renovation plans for Cleveland Browns Stadium. The team is in the process of determining the next steps for a major overhaul.

In a previous statement from the Haslam Sports Group from 2021, they conducted studies into how to provide accessibility to the lakefront:

As we have consistently communicated, along with the City of Cleveland, the Greater Cleveland Partnership and other prominent local organizations, we have been immersed in discussing ways to best approach the lakefront’s future and the stadium naturally is a critical piece to the long-term execution of such a project. Contrary to recent speculation, a recent feasibility study we launched does not contemplate a new stadium or showcase new stadium sites. A significant stadium renovation at our current site is the premise of the study as well as a focus on how to provide accessibility to the lakefront, drive density and create 365-destination major development opportunities that would include new public parks, retail, office, experiential and residential spaces. The vision, as many in our community have already seen, is centered on an extensive land bridge. As we are just beginning the study, we certainly do not have enough information to determine the cost of renovating the stadium or what the aesthetics of such a renovation would entail. We believe our study will help answer those questions and should be completed in 2023. The future of the stadium is one of several important pieces to the long-term execution of the lakefront project, and our organization looks forward to continuing to work with our community partners and leaders to identify next steps and our role in helping advance this initiative.

19 News reached out to the Haslam Sports Group, but representatives said they had no plans to share in the near future—it will still take time before a final project is finalized.

19 News also reached out to Ohio House Representative Bride Rose Sweeney from Westlake, who is on the Finance committee, but has not provided a response.

