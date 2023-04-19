2 Strong 4 Bullies
Trial underway for man accused of murdering ex-girlfriend in Bedford Heights

Gina Lampton (Source: Facebook)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The jury trial for the Cleveland man accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend inside her Bedford Heights apartment is underway in front of Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge John Russo.

Steaven Cawthorne was indicted on the charges of murder, aggravated murder and felonious assault for the murder of Gina Lampton, 26, in 2021.

In court on Wednesday, the prosecution called a Bedford Heights police detective to the stand who explained their evidence and the jury was shown pictures of the crime scene.

Accused of murdering his girlfriend in Bedford Heights.
Lampton was found dead on Nov. 5, 2021 in her home in the 5300 block of Northfield Road.

Bedford Heights Police Chief Michael Marotta said officers responded to Lampton’s home after receiving a call from her friends in Georgia to do a welfare check.

Cawthorne was arrested Nov. 9, 2021 in Akron.

Lampton’s family and friends are in court for the trial.

