WATCH: Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb’s 2023 State of the City address

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb will deliver his 2023 State of the City address to its residents Wednesday night

The address is being held at East Tech High School in Cleveland’s Central neighborhood starting at 7pm.

Mayor Justin M. Bibb will discuss foundational work and progress made during his first year in office and look to the year ahead, focusing on public safety, modernizing city government, economic development, and breaking down barriers to progress for the city and its people, according to a press release from the Cleveland City Club which is hosting the event.

Mayor Bibb will also answer questions from Cleveland residents.

