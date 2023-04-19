What happened to Geauga’s Child? New podcast episode unravels a mother’s deadly secret

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After 26 years of searching for answers about the death of “Geauga’s Child,” detectives are finally able to track down the baby boy’s mother thanks to new DNA technology.

Will they finally learn the truth about what happened to him?

In the latest episode of the 19 News true crime podcast, Dark Side of the Land, investigator Sara Goldenberg takes us inside the mother’s confession and another shocking secret she reveals.

Parts 1 & 2 of "A Mother's Secret: a Baby, a Murder & 26 Years of Hiding" is available now on all major podcast platforms.

The case was also featured in a 2-part news special.

You can watch both episodes of "To Catch a Killer: Geauga's Child"

