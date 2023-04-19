2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

What happened to Geauga’s Child? New podcast episode unravels a mother’s deadly secret

The latest episode of Dark Side of the Land is streaming now on all major podcast platforms.
Parts 1 & 2 of “A Mother’s Secret: a Baby, a Murder & 26 Years of Hiding” is available now on...
Parts 1 & 2 of “A Mother’s Secret: a Baby, a Murder & 26 Years of Hiding” is available now on all major podcast platforms, including SoundCloud, Spotify, Apple, or wherever you listen to podcasts.(WOIO)
By 19 News Investigative Team
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After 26 years of searching for answers about the death of “Geauga’s Child,” detectives are finally able to track down the baby boy’s mother thanks to new DNA technology.

Will they finally learn the truth about what happened to him?

In the latest episode of the 19 News true crime podcast, Dark Side of the Land, investigator Sara Goldenberg takes us inside the mother’s confession and another shocking secret she reveals.

Parts 1 & 2 of “A Mother’s Secret: a Baby, a Murder & 26 Years of Hiding” is available now on all major podcast platforms, including SoundCloud, Spotify, Apple, or wherever you listen to podcasts.

The case was also featured in a 2-part news special you’ll only see on 19 News.

You can watch both episodes of “To Catch a Killer: Geauga’s Child” in the video player below, as well as on the 19 News Roku and Amazon Fire apps.

Caption

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio Turnpike
Ohio Turnpike announces travel bans due to impending weather
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June.
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric nearly double
United States Marshals Service (USMS) seal
US Marshals find 14-year-old Cleveland girl missing since July in Columbus with 41-year-old man
I-71 interchange
Gov. DeWine’s approval of new I-71 interchange is a controversial tale of 2 cities
Two people are accusing a local contractor of ripping them off.
Ohio customers speak out about contractor: ‘I just can’t stand that he’s doing this to everybody’

Latest News

Subscribe to Dark Side of the Land podcast.
19 Investigates: Dark Side of the Land
Shyanna Tolbert
12-year-old Lorain girl missing since April 16
Parent attacks 2 principals at Elyria school with mace, officials say
Eugene Smith was killed in a motorcycle accident on April 11, 2023
Grieving wife uses husband’s fatal motorcycle accident to help save lives