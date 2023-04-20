2 Strong 4 Bullies
2 accused in manslaughter of Cleveland 7-year-old plead not guilty

(woio)
By Julia Bingel and Avery Williams
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland man and woman charged in connection to the shooting death of a seven-year-old boy pleaded not guilty Thursday morning in the Cuyahoga County of Common Pleas.

Bryan Irby, 28, and Chartika Mock, 27, are both charged with involuntary manslaughter and endangering children.

They pleaded not guilty Thursday morning and each received a $20,000 personal bond.

They are due back in court at 9 a.m. on April 27.

Bryan Irby. This is a mug shot from 2015.
Bryan Irby. This is a mug shot from 2015.((Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff))

Demetrius Dunlap died on Saturday, March 11 after being shot inside a home in the 3200 block of W. 30th St. on Cleveland’s West Side.

Cleveland police said Dunlap was transported by private vehicle to MetroHealth Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased later that day.

Cleveland police said the shooting remans under investigation, but “may involve a self-inflicted gunshot wound due to the child’s access to a firearm.”

‘Beloved first grader’ dies in Cleveland shooting

The little boy was a first grader at Luis Munoz Marin School.

