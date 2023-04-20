2 males shot in Cleveland Heights Wednesday night

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Two people were shot on North Taylor Road Wednesday, according to Cleveland Heights Police.

Police said at approximately 9:20 pm officers responded to 2000 block N. Taylor Road, where they found a male who had been shot in the back.

About fifteen minutes later, dispatch was notified that a second male showed up at MetroHealth’s Cleveland Heights Medical Center with a gunshot wound.

Cleveland Heights Police is investigating the incident.

There is no information available on the two who were shot at this time.

Police said they will release more information when its made available.

