41-year-old Summit County man found fatally shot in home

By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The homicide of a 41-year-old Summit County man is under investigation, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner.

Hudson police reported performing a welfare check on a man living in the 300 block of West Streetsboro Street on Wednesday around 7 p.m.

When officers arrived, they said the man inside had multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was pronounced dead at 7:20 p.m., but has not yet been identified.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

