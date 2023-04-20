41-year-old Summit County man found fatally shot in home
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The homicide of a 41-year-old Summit County man is under investigation, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner.
Hudson police reported performing a welfare check on a man living in the 300 block of West Streetsboro Street on Wednesday around 7 p.m.
When officers arrived, they said the man inside had multiple gunshot wounds.
The man was pronounced dead at 7:20 p.m., but has not yet been identified.
