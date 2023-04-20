Akron DoorDash delivery driver killed, 2 arrested in shooting

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron DoorDash driver was shot last night after getting into an earlier altercation with the two suspects, according to police.

Just before 11:30 Wednesday night, officers responded to a shooting in the 1400 block of Timber Trail.

When they arrived, they found a 22-year-old man in the parking lot with a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to the Cleveland Clinic in Akron, where police said he was initially listed in critical condition. He later succumbed to his injuries early this morning.

The victim was later identified by the Summit County Medical Examiner as Jaevierre Greer.

Early into the investigation, detectives discovered that the victim was attempting to make a DoorDash food delivery.

Shortly after getting out of his car, he was shot by the suspects.

Officers later identified Matthew Couch, 21, and Derek Ransome-Fromby, 19, as the suspects.

Both men were located at a residence in the 1400 block of Tyler Street around 4:45 a.m., and arrested.

Investigators learned that the victim and a friend were in the Highland Square area before the shooting, where he became involved in an altercation with the suspects around 11 p.m.

Police said the suspects appeared to have followed the victim to the delivery location and shot him.

Ransome-Fromby and Couch were charged with felonious assault and taken to Summit County Jail.

Additional Charges, including murder, are pending.

This is an ongoing investigation. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.